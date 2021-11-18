Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 4,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

