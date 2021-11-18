FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of FVCBankcorp worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth $1,576,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 147.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 28.64%. Research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

