FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.81). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $188,667,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,133,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.