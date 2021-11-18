FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AFC Gamma, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Zukowsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFCG. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

