FY2021 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lowered by Analyst

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

