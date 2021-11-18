FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $96,603. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

