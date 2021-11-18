FY2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

