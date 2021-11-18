FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Argonaut Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

AR opened at C$3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

