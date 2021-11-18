Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

