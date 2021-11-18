GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $35.72 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and $313,091.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00360877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,381,564 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

