GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Sells $1,902,267.36 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GAN stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,594. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $480.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.