Gather (GTH) Market Cap Reaches $18.17 Million

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $1.93 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gather

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.