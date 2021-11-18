Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gazit Globe stock remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.94 million for the quarter.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

