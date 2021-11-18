Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $892.87

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 892.87 ($11.67) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.49). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 652 ($8.52), with a volume of 23,307 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 892.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 927.36. The company has a market cap of £136.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

