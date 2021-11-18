Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.74. 14,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

