General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 26,852 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

