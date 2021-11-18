Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $867.24

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 867.24 ($11.33) and traded as high as GBX 868.55 ($11.35). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 855 ($11.17), with a volume of 43,392 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.24.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

