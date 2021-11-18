GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $47,981.67 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. GenesisX has a market cap of $47,981.67 and $277.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 122.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,082,806 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

