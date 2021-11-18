Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.29

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 9384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

