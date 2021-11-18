GeoDB (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $30,122.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,915 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.