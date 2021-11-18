Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 140,468 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 31,700 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

