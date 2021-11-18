Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Emerald worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Emerald by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Emerald by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

