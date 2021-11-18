Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,676 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Legacy Housing worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $606.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,387,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,191. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

