Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

