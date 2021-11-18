Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Vidler Water Resources worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

