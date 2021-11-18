Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DFH stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

