Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,047,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,741,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TALS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.