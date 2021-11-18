Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Northeast Bank worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 82.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.