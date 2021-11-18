Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Proterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $15,418,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

