Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

