Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Investar worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 576.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Investar by 823.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Investar by 48.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Investar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

