Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of PowerFleet worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PWFL stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

