George L. Sing Sells 4,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $648.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,855. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

