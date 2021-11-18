GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $2.49 on Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and $203,022.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

