Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

GJNSY opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

