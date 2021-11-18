Glitch Reaches Market Cap of $134.53 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Glitch has a total market cap of $134.53 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.26 or 1.00174015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.92 or 0.06960320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

