Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.93. 6,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 61,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GACQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

