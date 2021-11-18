Global Cord Blood (CO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

NYSE CO opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

