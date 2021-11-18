Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Global Medical REIT worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

GMRE stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.