Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period.

