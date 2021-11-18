Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $177,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.