Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.Globant also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.90.

GLOB traded down $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $310.56. 370,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,877. Globant has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.49. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

