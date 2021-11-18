Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.

GLOB traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $310.56. 370,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,877. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

