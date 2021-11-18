Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 1,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

