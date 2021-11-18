Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

