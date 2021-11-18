GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Patricia S. Andrews Acquires 40,000 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 417,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,591. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.