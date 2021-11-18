GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted sales of $812.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. GMS has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $60.36.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

