GNY Achieves Market Cap of $57.78 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $57.78 million and $144,161.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars.

