GoHealth (GOCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “
- 11/9/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 10/18/2021 – GoHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “
Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.93.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
