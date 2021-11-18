Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in October

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

